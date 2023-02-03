Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.26.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.