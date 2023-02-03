Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.55. 544,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after buying an additional 215,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,994 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

