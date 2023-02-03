Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE ESI opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

