Element Wealth LLC Acquires 122 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
MDY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,206. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.45 and its 200-day moving average is $447.73.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
