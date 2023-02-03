Element Wealth LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $104.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

