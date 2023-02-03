Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.56. 3,152,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,864. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

