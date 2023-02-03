Element Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.44. 306,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,146. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.