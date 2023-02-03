eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. eMagin shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 180,726 shares trading hands.

eMagin Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

