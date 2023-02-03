Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $91.61. 998,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

