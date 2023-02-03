Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. 998,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,064. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news,

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

