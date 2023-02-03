Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

