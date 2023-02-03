Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.62. 461,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,015,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.