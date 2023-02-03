Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $54.95.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

