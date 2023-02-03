Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Enovix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.51 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

