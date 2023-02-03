Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 5.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.26. 774,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,817,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Enovix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enovix by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

