Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $285.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.30.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,375. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

