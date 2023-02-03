Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

