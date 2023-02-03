Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

