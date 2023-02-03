Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 248,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.