enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 6.9% Higher

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.02. 14,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 17,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.