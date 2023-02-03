Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 3rd (AAPL, AMZN, ARTL, ASND, ATGE, BILL, BITF, BPTS, CLSD, DGII)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$0.45 price target on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

