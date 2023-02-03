Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 3rd (AAPL, AMZN, ARTL, ASND, ATGE, BILL, BITF, BPTS, CLSD, DGII)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$0.45 price target on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

