ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.88 million and $142.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00951969 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $92.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

