Ergo Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.57 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00007490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,363.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00426659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00098384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00734005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00589202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00184896 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,476,275 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

