Eric Pauwels Sells 375 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $17,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,453.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $17,034.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

