Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Announces Dividend of GBX 29.80

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Stock Performance

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 239.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.55 million and a PE ratio of 7,933.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.50 ($4.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

