Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-$5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 billion-$16.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.73 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.87-5.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,941. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.95. The company has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,635,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

