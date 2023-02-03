Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease of 5-7% yr/yr to $16.45-16.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.77 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,941. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average of $242.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,635,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

