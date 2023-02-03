Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.32. 555,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,470,982. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

