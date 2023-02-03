European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Up 0.3%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 100,902 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99. The firm has a market cap of C$337.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

