Everipedia Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $87.40 million and $19.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

