Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.64

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.64 and last traded at C$55.48, with a volume of 8221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.10.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.