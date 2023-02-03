Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,588 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.