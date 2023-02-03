Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $32,746,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.