Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,087,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after buying an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $34.93 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

