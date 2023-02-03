Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 382 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CRH by 6.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

