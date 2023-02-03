Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

