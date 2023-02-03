Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 4.6%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.92. 36,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 282,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Expensify Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $804,050. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 9,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

