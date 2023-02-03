Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 136,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,699. Exponent has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

