Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Exponent Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXPO traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 136,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,699. Exponent has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exponent (EXPO)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.