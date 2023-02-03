Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Trading Up 4.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.38. Approximately 107,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 114,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Exponent by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

