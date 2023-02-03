Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Trading Up 4.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.38. Approximately 107,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 114,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.
The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of Exponent
Exponent Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.
About Exponent
Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exponent (EXPO)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.