Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.70

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 13839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.