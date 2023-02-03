FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $16.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE:FDS opened at $433.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.22. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

