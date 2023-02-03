Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.32. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 54,746 shares trading hands.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

