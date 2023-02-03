Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.32. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 54,746 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $706.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
