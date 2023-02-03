FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading 6.9% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

FAT Brands Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Further Reading

