Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.93

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $132.80, with a volume of 59596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

