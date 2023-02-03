Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.14) on Monday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.96 ($0.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of £50.59 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

