Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.14) on Monday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.96 ($0.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of £50.59 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
