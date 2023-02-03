FidoMeta Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

