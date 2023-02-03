First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

FBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,129,000 after buying an additional 114,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

