First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF opened at $13.30 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

