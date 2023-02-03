First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 477305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$164.46 million and a PE ratio of -22.22.
Insider Activity
About First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.
