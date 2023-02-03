First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $243.30

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $243.30 and traded as low as $230.25. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $233.23, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.30.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.