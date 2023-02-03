First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $243.30

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $243.30 and traded as low as $230.25. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $233.23, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.30.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $6.40 dividend. This is an increase from First National Bank Alaska’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

